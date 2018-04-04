 4 Boko Haram insurgents, 3 soldiers, 2 vigilante killed in Borno - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today
4 Boko Haram insurgents, 3 soldiers, 2 vigilante killed in Borno – Pulse Nigeria

4 Boko Haram insurgents, 3 soldiers, 2 vigilante killed in Borno
Brig.-Gen. Texas Chukwu, the Director, Amy Public Relations, said in a statement that three soldiers and two members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) also lost their lives in the encounter. Published: 1 minute ago , Refreshed: 2 minutes ago
