4 killed in attack in volatile central Nigeria - Business Standard — Nigeria Today

4 killed in attack in volatile central Nigeria – Business Standard
|
TheCable
|
4 killed in attack in volatile central Nigeria
Business Standard
According to the Benue state police commissioner, Fatai Owoseni, police were investigating an "incident" yesterday evening in the village of Gbeji. "There is said to be an attack by suspected herdsmen in the area but we can confirm that as at this …
Attackers in Army uniform overrun Benue villages, kill 10
10 killed in yet another attack in Benue
10 killed as gunmen launch fresh attack in Benue villages
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!