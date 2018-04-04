$4 million will buy you the world’s most expensive SUV — if you can find one — Nigeria Today

$4 million will buy you the world’s most expensive SUV — if you can find one
The Karlmann King is designed in China and assembled in Europe on an American truck chassis. Very few who can afford it will want the rolling $3.8 million hulk — a good thing, because the company intends to build only nine.
The post $4 million will buy you the world’s most expensive SUV — if you can find one appeared first on Digital Trends.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!