40-year-old in court for allegedly threatening to kill mother — Nigeria Today

40-year-old in court for allegedly threatening to kill mother

A 40-year-old man, Olatunji Aladewolu, who allegedly threatened to kill his mother with a cutlass, on Friday appeared before an Ado Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court.

Aladewolu, whose address was not provided, is facing a count charge, but he pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Mr Oriyomi Akinwale, told the court that the accused committed the offence on April 11 at No. 35, Surulere St., Irona, Ado Ekiti.

Akinwale said that the accused threatened to kill his mother, Mrs Racheal Aladewolu, during an argument.

Akinwale said the woman would no longer want the accused in her house, `so she can sleep with her two eyes closed’.‎

The offence contravenes Section 86 of the Criminal Law of Ekiti State, 2012, according to the prosecutor.

The Magistrate, Mrs Modupe Afeniforo, granted the accused bail in the sum of N50, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

‎

Afeniforo ordered that one of the sureties must be a blood relation of the accused and gainfully employed

The magistrate ordered the accused to move out of his mother’s house before the next adjourned date, May 4.

