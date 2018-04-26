 400 Women MSMEs To Attend NAWE Summit In Abuja — Nigeria Today
400 Women MSMEs To Attend NAWE Summit In Abuja

Formost women entrepreneurship organization, Nigerian Association of Women Entrepreneurs (NAWE) will attract four hundred women entrepreneurs from the six geopolitical zones into the city of Abuja. The 3-day event seen as the largest gathering of women entrepreneurs in West Africa is the NAWE Summit and Exposition being held to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the […]

