42 candidates to miss 2018 SSCE in Bayelsa school — Nigeria Today

42 candidates to miss 2018 SSCE in Bayelsa school

By Emem Idio

YENAGOA—No fewer than 42 candidates who reportedly registered for the forthcoming 2018 May/June Senior Secondary School Certificate Examinations, SSCE, in Bayelsa State may not write the examination as a result of missing registrations fees.

The parents of one of the affected students had alleged that the Principal of Community Secondary School, Akenfa, in Yenagoa Local Government Area of the state failed to register their wards for the external examinations

The parent said they knew of the development following checks at the Bayelsa Ministry of Education which indicated that 42 names were missing on the list.

Mr James Ebiowei, parent of one of the affected candidates, said: “This is cruel as the implication is that these innocent children do not know what will happen to them. They will most likely lose a whole academic year due to this unfortunate incident.

“My son for instance sat for the last JAMB and got very high scores with bright chances of getting admission offer on merit only to discover that his registration fee was not remitted by the school Principal. It is unfortunate.

“The saving grace for me is that the alternative examinations, conducted by National Examinations Council, NECO, are still open, so I will ensure I register him for NECO.”

When contacted, Mr Francis Micah, the immediate past Principal of Community Secondary School Akenfa, Yenagoa, confirmed that 42 students who paid their SSCE examination fees were not registered. Micah, who regretted the development said that he lost the examination fees totalling about N800, 000 to armed robbers.

The post 42 candidates to miss 2018 SSCE in Bayelsa school appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

