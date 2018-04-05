 43 deportees arrive in Cambodia from U.S. – immigration — Nigeria Today
43 deportees arrive in Cambodia from U.S. – immigration

Posted on Apr 5, 2018 in News, World | 0 comments

43 Cambodian citizens, who were convicted of serious crimes in the United States, arrived in Cambodia on Thursday, an immigration police spokesperson said. “43 Cambodians including three women arrived at the Phnom Penh International Airport this morning (April 5),’’ General Department of Immigration’s deputy chief and spokesman Keo Vanthan told Xinhua. He said the deportees […]

