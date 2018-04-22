$450m Tomaro Industrial Park: We'll commence building Nigerian ships soon –Iheanacho - New Telegraph Newspaper — Nigeria Today

$450m Tomaro Industrial Park: We’ll commence building Nigerian ships soon –Iheanacho – New Telegraph Newspaper
|
New Telegraph Newspaper
|
$450m Tomaro Industrial Park: We'll commence building Nigerian ships soon –Iheanacho
New Telegraph Newspaper
Barring every unforeseen circumstances, Nigeria will in the next few years be in a position to build her own ships, and for that matter big vessels. This is the plan of one of the country's foremost shipping professionals and businessmen, Capt …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!