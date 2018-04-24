$462 Payment For Fighter Jets: House of Reps Mulls Buhari's Impeachment - Nigeria Today — Nigeria Today

$462 Payment For Fighter Jets: House of Reps Mulls Buhari’s Impeachment – Nigeria Today
$462 Payment For Fighter Jets: House of Reps Mulls Buhari's Impeachment
President Muhammadu Buhari's decision to buy $462 million worth of fighter jets for the military without recourse to the National Assembly has been deemed an “impeachable offence” by the House of Representatives. The House members were left infuriated …
