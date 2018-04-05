5 000 BVR VOTERS DIE. . . Zec to open provisional roll for public inspection - Chronicle — Nigeria Today

5 000 BVR VOTERS DIE. . . Zec to open provisional roll for public inspection – Chronicle
|
Chronicle
|
5 000 BVR VOTERS DIE. . . Zec to open provisional roll for public inspection
Chronicle
Codelia Mondela and Walter Mswazie, Chronicle Reporters THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) will open the country's Provisional Voters' Roll for inspection by the public from May 19 to 29 in preparation for the forthcoming 2018 elections amid …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!