$5.3bn: Court strikes out EFCC's case against Patience Jonathan - P.M. News — Nigeria Today

$5.3bn: Court strikes out EFCC's case against Patience Jonathan
A Federal High Court in Lagos on Friday struck out a suit filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), seeking tofreeze the sum of $5.3 billion domiciled in a bank account and linked to the wife of the former President, Mrs Patience …
