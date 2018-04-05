5 Cameroonian athletes missing at Commonwealth Games — Nigeria Today

5 Cameroonian athletes missing at Commonwealth Games
Five Cameroonian athletes competing at the Commonwealth Games in Australia have gone missing, the country’s Team Manager, Victor Agbor Nso, said on Tuesday. Nso told Cameroon state broadcaster CRTV that Weightlifter Olivier Matam and boxers Ndzie Tchoyi and Simplice Fotsala were due to compete on Tuesday but could not be found. He added that two other weightlifters — Aka Angeline Filji and Mikoumba Petit David, had earlier gone missing from the games at the Gold Coast, but did not specify when.
