 $500 Abacha loot: EFCC summons Okonjo-Iweala, Jonathan fingered — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

$500 Abacha loot: EFCC summons Okonjo-Iweala, Jonathan fingered

Posted on Apr 3, 2018 in News | 0 comments

A former Minister of Finance, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has been summoned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to explain how about $250 million of the $500 million recovered from the family of the late Head of State, General Sani Abacha, was withdrawn. The Nation reports that the letter summoning Okonjo-Iweala was approved by […]

$500 Abacha loot: EFCC summons Okonjo-Iweala, Jonathan fingered

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.