$500 Abacha loot: EFCC summons Okonjo-Iweala, Jonathan fingered — Nigeria Today

$500 Abacha loot: EFCC summons Okonjo-Iweala, Jonathan fingered
A former Minister of Finance, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has been summoned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to explain how about $250 million of the $500 million recovered from the family of the late Head of State, General Sani Abacha, was withdrawn. The Nation reports that the letter summoning Okonjo-Iweala was approved by […]
$500 Abacha loot: EFCC summons Okonjo-Iweala, Jonathan fingered
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!