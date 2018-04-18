 500 cataract patients to get free surgery in Jigawa — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

500 cataract patients to get free surgery in Jigawa

Posted on Apr 18, 2018 in Health | 0 comments

The Ministry of Health in Jigawa in collaboration with International Islamic Relief Organization on Wednesday began screening of 500 cataract patients targeted for free surgery. Dr Abba Zakari, the state Commissioner for Health disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse. Zakari said the gesture is to identify persons with cataract related disease for possible surgery and assist in restoring their sights.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.