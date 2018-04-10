500 Youths Renounce Cultism in Bayelsa, Join Local Security Outfit - THISDAY Newspapers — Nigeria Today

500 Youths Renounce Cultism in Bayelsa, Join Local Security Outfit – THISDAY Newspapers
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
500 Youths Renounce Cultism in Bayelsa, Join Local Security Outfit
THISDAY Newspapers
The battle against cultism in Bayelsa got a boost on Monday when over 500 suspected members of various cult groups from the eight local councils of the state converged on Yenagoa, the state capital, to renounce their membership of the secret groups …
