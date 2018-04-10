 500 Youths Renounce Cultism in Bayelsa, Join Local Security Outfit - THISDAY Newspapers — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

500 Youths Renounce Cultism in Bayelsa, Join Local Security Outfit – THISDAY Newspapers

Posted on Apr 10, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


THISDAY Newspapers

500 Youths Renounce Cultism in Bayelsa, Join Local Security Outfit
THISDAY Newspapers
The battle against cultism in Bayelsa got a boost on Monday when over 500 suspected members of various cult groups from the eight local councils of the state converged on Yenagoa, the state capital, to renounce their membership of the secret groups
500 youths renounce cultism in BayelsaVanguard
Over 200 youth denounce cultism in BayelsaPremium Times

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.