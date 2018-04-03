$500m Abacha Loot: Okonjo-Iweala To Explain Withdrawal — Nigeria Today

$500m Abacha Loot: Okonjo-Iweala To Explain Withdrawal

Former Minister of Finance Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is to explain how about $250million of the $500million recovered from the family of the late Head of State, Gen.Sani Abacha, was withdrawn. The cash was released to the Office of National Security Adviser( ONSA) without appropriation. About $36,155,000 (N13,015,800 billion) out of the $250million was also withdrawn in […]

