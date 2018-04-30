 54 people to appear in court after 35 trucks damaged in violent N3 protest - News24 — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

54 people to appear in court after 35 trucks damaged in violent N3 protest – News24

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


News24

54 people to appear in court after 35 trucks damaged in violent N3 protest
News24
Fifty-four people have been arrested in KwaZulu-Natal in connection with a violent protest along the N3 freeway near the Mooi River toll plaza on Sunday night. The suspects are expected to appear at the Mooi River Magistrate's Court on Monday, said KZN
PICS: 54 arrested in #MooiRiver truck protestIndependent Online
54 people arrested after trucks torchedTimes LIVE
N3 highway remains closed following violent protestEyewitness News
Estcourt News –RNews
all 29 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.