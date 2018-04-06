 6 vs. 6 Competitive Elimination is available until May 7 in ‘Overwatch’ — Nigeria Today
6 vs. 6 Competitive Elimination is available until May 7 in ‘Overwatch’

Posted on Apr 17, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

A new competitive season of Overwatch is live now and brings six-on-six Competitive Elimination until May 7. The ranked playlist retains the strategic lockout rules and lets players enjoy the mode on Ayutthaya for the first time.

The post 6 vs. 6 Competitive Elimination is available until May 7 in ‘Overwatch’ appeared first on Digital Trends.

