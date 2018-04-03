 60 Persons Possess Pump Action Guns in Jigawa – Police — Nigeria Today
60 Persons Possess Pump Action Guns in Jigawa – Police

The Police in Jigawa say 60 persons are in possession of Pump Action Guns in the state. The Police Commissioner in the state, Mr Bala Sanci, confirmed this while fielding questions from newsmen in Dutse on Tuesday. Sanci said no one could possess such gun without the approval of Mr President. He called on people […]

The post 60 Persons Possess Pump Action Guns in Jigawa – Police appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

