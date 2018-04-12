 65 Patients Get Free Eye Surgery In Nasarawa — Nigeria Today
65 Patients Get Free Eye Surgery In Nasarawa

Apr 12, 2018

65 people, including children, have benefitted from the free eye surgery carried out by the Aminu Musa Abdulsalam (AMA) Foundation during its recent medical outreach in Mararraba, Karu local government area of Nassarawa State. Addressing journalists at the event, Director of the foundation, Aisha Mamman, said even though the foundation focuses on different areas including […]

