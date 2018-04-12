65 Patients Get Free Eye Surgery In Nasarawa — Nigeria Today

65 Patients Get Free Eye Surgery In Nasarawa

65 people, including children, have benefitted from the free eye surgery carried out by the Aminu Musa Abdulsalam (AMA) Foundation during its recent medical outreach in Mararraba, Karu local government area of Nassarawa State. Addressing journalists at the event, Director of the foundation, Aisha Mamman, said even though the foundation focuses on different areas including […]

The post 65 Patients Get Free Eye Surgery In Nasarawa appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

