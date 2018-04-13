74 Beauty Clinics in Japan Now Accept Payments in BTC — Nigeria Today

74 Beauty Clinics in Japan Now Accept Payments in BTC

This week the Japanese cryptocurrency exchange and payment processor, Bitflyer, announced its partnership with SBC Medical Group the parent company of the popular Shonan Beauty Clinic. The union between both firms means that 74 clinics nationwide will allow patients to settle their bills in cryptocurrency.

Pay for Cosmetic Treatments in Japan with BTC

The SBC operated Shonan Beauty Clinic chain in Japan now accepts BTC for services by utilizing Bitflyer’s bitcoin payment platform. Shonan clinics offer a wide variety of services like eyelid surgery, liposuction, dermatology, acupuncture, cosmetic dental, rhinoplasty, and breast augmentation. There are 74 Shonan facilities across Japan and some of their surgeons and doctors are very well known. All Shonan clinics will now accept bitcoin for services but there is a cap on how much you can spend.

Currently, the maximum amount per transaction for bitcoin purchases is 2 million yen ($18,700 USD). Bitflyer states during the partnership that it has introduced BTC to thousands of merchants from various industries and “the number of introduction cases is increasing.”

“With our partnership with SBC Medical Group and more domestic and overseas businesses — we will contribute to improving convenience for our customers,” Bitflyer’s press statement explains.

A Wide Range of Online and Brick and Mortar Businesses Now Accept BTC Through Bitflyer

Bitflyer has been partnering with a lot of merchants and Japan now has a wide range of stores that accept BTC for payments. The company has signed firm’s like Marui Group’s department stores, the retail chain BIC Camera, the points website Hapitas, and Samantha Thavasa Japan Co. Ltd. The firm also provides insurance for customers that cover failed transactions involving the BTC network.

Shonan Beauty Clinic in Japan is not the only cosmetic surgery company that accepts BTC as there are a few others worldwide. Other practices that accept bitcoin include Vanity Cosmetic Surgery in Miami, Elite Body Sculpture in Beverly Hills, Artisan Cosmetic Surgery in Ohio, Houston Cosmetic Surgery, and Artful Awakenings Cosmetic Surgery in Melbourne Florida.

