79 students inducted into GMYT Fashion Academy — Nigeria Today

79 students inducted into GMYT Fashion Academy

In order to help women achieve their dream of being proper helpmates rather than liabilities, the GMYT Fashion Academy recently inducted 79 students into its school.

At the induction, Chief Executive Officer of the academy, Princess Oghene said: “The academy was created to tackle the high unemployement rate in the country, to empower people’s desire in understanding the basic concept of fashion designing. We challenge our students with practical work as well as prepare them for continuous learning by giving them skills to equip them for a lifetime.

“The academy is committed to excellence, innovation, student satisfaction and development through shared efforts. While the second arm of the beauty institiute, the GMYT Foundation is an empowerment platform for under-privileged women to learn various aspects of fashion illustration, design and manufacture via scholarship provision by the GMYT fashion academy. The foundation not only desires to train and equip women with skills in fashion design, but also seeks to provide business knowledge for its beneficiaries. Once we have 50 students and above we induct. So maybe in another two or three months we shall be inducting another set like this.”

GMYT is not just about cutting and sewing clothes, according to the CEO, “Before graduation, our students start their businesses. We teach them how to start and manage their businesses. Like someone did nine months with us and before she graduated, her business was already four months old, and she is doing so well. If the new in-takes understand that they are here to learn and they put their hearts to it they will do just as well as the past students.”

The programme has been made flexible so that those who have jobs already but want to be independent can also partake of it. It has three, six, nine and 12 months programmes.

According to Oghene: “One of our students has not resigned her job and has not fully started her own business, so she is a weekend student. Even when you are working, you can be part of the school. I don’t usually advise candidates to resign. I advise them to buy time, learn the trade and start their own business before they can resign.” Oghene targets girls and women with the aim to take them off the streets as much as possible and to make as much women financially independent.

