 84 Companies Fail To Pay Dividends In 5 Years — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

84 Companies Fail To Pay Dividends In 5 Years

Posted on Apr 3, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

84 companies listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) have not paid dividends to their shareholders over the past five years. According to information obtained from the NSE, the figure represents 49 per cent of the 171 companies listed on the daily official list of the NSE as at March 29, 2017. Dividends are corporate […]

The post 84 Companies Fail To Pay Dividends In 5 Years appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.