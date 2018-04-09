 8,528 Candidates Denied Admission By FUT Minna — Nigeria Today
8,528 Candidates Denied Admission By FUT Minna

Posted on Apr 9, 2018 in Education, News

Out of  the 13,000 candidates who  sought for  admission at the Federal  University of Technology , Minna  for the 2017/2018 academic session, only  4,472 were offered places and  4,339  matriculated at the weekend. The vice chancellor of the University, Prof Abdullahi Bala  made this known at the 31st Matriculation Ceremony for the 2017/2018 academic session […]

