88,000 Children At Risk Of Death In Northeast – UNICEF — Nigeria Today

88,000 Children At Risk Of Death In Northeast – UNICEF

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has decried the spread of Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) in the Northeast zone of Nigeria, warning that 88,000 children with health the condition are at risk of death in the region if they are not treated. UNICEF also said that about one million children between the ages of six […]

The post 88,000 Children At Risk Of Death In Northeast – UNICEF appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

