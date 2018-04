8teen returns with Jaiye - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

8teen returns with Jaiye – The Nation Newspaper



Following his successful debut single, 'Owo' which features Seriki, budding rapper, Adebisi Joshua Segun, otherwise known as 8teen has released yet another promising single titled 'Jaiye'. The feel good rap single beat was produced by Symkings and …



