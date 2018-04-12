92% of the north east denied assistance during conflict — Nigeria Today

92% of the north east denied assistance during conflict

The report by the National Bureau of statistics has revealed that 92% of the total number of persons faced with conflict were denied support with the period of 2010-2017.

The report which covers conflict in North East, North Central and South South captured several events of conflict for the period shows that only a small minority of conflict-affected households receive any type of assistance in support of their recovery.

According to the report, 8% of conflict affected household in the North east received support during the period, 10% received support in the North central and 5% received support in the south south.

The report also shows that the overall incidence of conflict is higher in 2016 as compared to 2010, many conflict events are never reported to authorities; engaging community and religious leaders in surveillance may improve rates of reporting events and improve overall understanding of the changing context of conflict and violence across Nigeria.

The report shows that the North east has been faced with Intense Boko Haram activity, the north central faced with growing farmer-herder conflict with national attention, terrorist activity and climate change while the south south faced with conflict caused by militants and pirates and economically motivated crime and violence.

Furthermore, the report shows that in different contexts different type of household might be in the highest risk of becoming food insecure, even when the nature of food insecurity is similar showing that larger households generally have a higher risk of food insecurity in all regions.

In the North East and North Central, education matters more for food security, in the South South wage income is more strongly related to food security while remittances are significant only in the North East, other factors held constant.

Cynthia Egboboh, Abuja.

The post 92% of the north east denied assistance during conflict appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

