 9mobile celebrates World Book Day, donates books to Lagos library - New Telegraph Newspaper — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

9mobile celebrates World Book Day, donates books to Lagos library – New Telegraph Newspaper

Posted on Apr 28, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


New Telegraph Newspaper

9mobile celebrates World Book Day, donates books to Lagos library
New Telegraph Newspaper
A telecommunications company, 9mobile, has taken its passion for social development of its host communities a step further by donating books to the Isolo Public Library in Lagos State, as well as the inauguration of a reading club to promote literacy

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.