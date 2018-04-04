A BaddoSneh & Starboy Collaboration? Olamide & Wizkid hit the Studio — Nigeria Today

A BaddoSneh & Starboy Collaboration? Olamide & Wizkid hit the Studio

Looks like Olamide and Wizkid are up to something in the studio and we are totally here for it! If their last record is anything to go by, then we should be expecting a huge banger any moment from now. Olamide shared a photo of StarBoy, on his Instagram page with the caption: Wiz came to bless […]

The post A BaddoSneh & Starboy Collaboration? Olamide & Wizkid hit the Studio appeared first on BellaNaija

