‘A Big Influence In My Life’ – Aaron Ramsey Pays Tribute To Departing Arsene Wenger — Nigeria Today

‘A Big Influence In My Life’ – Aaron Ramsey Pays Tribute To Departing Arsene Wenger

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey has praised the “influence” that Arsene Wenger has had on his life since signing for the Gunners.

On Friday, Wenger revealed that he would step down from his role in the dugout at the end of the season to conclude a 22-year period with the North London outfit.

Ramsey left Cardiff City to make the switch to Arsenal in 2008 – when he was just 17 years of age – and the Welsh international has heaped praise on a man who he has worked under for the past decade.

“It’s been an honour to play for you and win trophies with you,” tweeted the Welshman.

“You have been a big influence in my life on and off the field from a boy to a man.

“I am so happy to see everyone showing gratitude and respect today because you more than deserve it.

It’s been an honour to play for you and win trophies with https://t.co/GfP7SLO8Fq have been a big influence in my life on and off the field from a boy to a man.I am so happy to see everyone showing gratitude and respect today because you more than deserve it.Thank you Boss pic.twitter.com/QpL7M7ZL7X — Aaron Ramsey (@aaronramsey) April 20, 2018

BArsene Wenger has won three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups with Arsenal and is currently trying to end his reign with success in the Europa League.

The post ‘A Big Influence In My Life’ – Aaron Ramsey Pays Tribute To Departing Arsene Wenger appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

