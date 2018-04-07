 A cabal in control of the old man – Dele Momodu laments Buhari govt — Nigeria Today
A cabal in control of the old man – Dele Momodu laments Buhari govt

Posted on Apr 7, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Media mogul, Dele Momodu, has taken a swipe at the government of President Muhammadu Buhari. In an article on Saturday titled, ‘The reasons Nigeria must wake up fast’, the publisher insists that the country needs a new orientation. “We need leaders who know their onions. We need modern leaders. What belongs to antiquity must be […]

