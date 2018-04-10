A comeuppance for the pension thief - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

A comeuppance for the pension thief – Vanguard

A comeuppance for the pension thief

Vanguard

IN what will pass as a befitting climax to a trial drama that began five years ago, the long arm of justice eventually caught up with pension thief, John Yusuf, as the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division on Wednesday March 21, 2018 jailed him for six years …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

