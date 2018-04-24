 'A' court mandated AMAC to collect tenement rates' - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

‘A’ court mandated AMAC to collect tenement rates’ – The Punch

Posted on Apr 24, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

'A' court mandated AMAC to collect tenement rates'
The Punch
Adelani Adepegba, Abuja. The Abuja Municipal Area Council has said that a 2017 judgment of the Court of Appeal mandated it to collect tenement rates in the Federal Capital Territory. Aside the judgment, the council explained that it also had four other
AMAC insists it has right to collect tenement ratesThe Nation Newspaper

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.