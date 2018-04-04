 A.I. helps Oscar the chatbot answer 75 percent of travel questions — Nigeria Today
A.I. helps Oscar the chatbot answer 75 percent of travel questions

Posted on Apr 4, 2018 in Business, Technology, Travel | 0 comments

Need to know how many bags you can bring? Just ask Oscar, the travel chatbot for Air New Zealand. The chatbot recently expanded to the U.S. and Canada after accuracy improved from seven percent to 75 percent.

The post A.I. helps Oscar the chatbot answer 75 percent of travel questions appeared first on Digital Trends.

