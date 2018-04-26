 A lack of cryptocurrency miner demand may create discounts on graphics cards — Nigeria Today
A lack of cryptocurrency miner demand may create discounts on graphics cards

Apr 26, 2018

Graphics card manufacturers may be forced to offer deep discounts due to a sudden lack of demand from cryptocurrency mining farm operators and channel distributors. Demand took a nosedive in April and could remain stagnant.

The post A lack of cryptocurrency miner demand may create discounts on graphics cards appeared first on Digital Trends.

