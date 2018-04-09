"A Lady Not Earning At Least N150k A Month Shouldn’t Think About Marriage" - Joro — Nigeria Today

"A Lady Not Earning At Least N150k A Month Shouldn’t Think About Marriage" – Joro
He wrote on Instagram;
” If you’re a single lady and you’re not earning at least N150,000 a month you shouldn’t be thinking about marriage yet. This is for your own security & sanity in marriage. Based on hundreds of mails I receive daily from posters. I’ve noticed a trend in behavior:
Commitment before finances. Most ladies go into marriage with the hopes that the man will take care of everything. Some even see marriage as their way out of responsibilities such as paying bills, etc. A lot of married women are unhappy in their homes but can’t leave because they are not independent, some don’t even have transport money to go back to their parents house. Secure the bag first “
