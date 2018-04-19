 A look ahead to WrestleMania 35 - ESPN — Nigeria Today
A look ahead to WrestleMania 35 – ESPN

Posted on Apr 19, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


A look ahead to WrestleMania 35
The Shield's reunion turned out to be a disaster, and while there's value in bringing them together in some way once Dean Ambrose returns, a true breakup and a triple-threat match would be a WrestleMania main event-caliber match. Courtesy of WWE
