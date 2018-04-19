A look ahead to WrestleMania 35 - ESPN — Nigeria Today

A look ahead to WrestleMania 35 – ESPN
|
ESPN
|
A look ahead to WrestleMania 35
ESPN
The Shield's reunion turned out to be a disaster, and while there's value in bringing them together in some way once Dean Ambrose returns, a true breakup and a triple-threat match would be a WrestleMania main event-caliber match. Courtesy of WWE …
Having Roman Reigns Get Brutally Destroyed Won't Win over WWE Fans
Roman Reigns Continues To Pull No Punches While Calling Out Samoa Joe
Samoa Joe's New Path And Other WWE Thoughts
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!