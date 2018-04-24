 A major exploit leaves every Nintendo Switch susceptible to hacking — Nigeria Today
A major exploit leaves every Nintendo Switch susceptible to hacking

Posted on Apr 24, 2018

If you have a Nintendo Switch gaming console, listen up. It would appear that a new “exploit chain” for Nvidia Tegra X1-based systems outlines an unpatchable process to run random code on all Nintendo Switches.

The post A major exploit leaves every Nintendo Switch susceptible to hacking appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

