 A Man Finds Out His Girlfriend Got Married Just Two Weeks After They Quarreled — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

A Man Finds Out His Girlfriend Got Married Just Two Weeks After They Quarreled

Posted on Apr 12, 2018 in News | 0 comments

When American singer, sang a song titled “this girls aint loyal”, people thought he was just writing a lyrics. Far from that guys, he is making the real sense. That this kind of stories that touches the heart haven’t gotten to your side, doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist. 
According to a Twitter user, a friend’s girlfriend just got married just 3 weeks after she quarreled with his guy. Can this be real, you ask? Yes sure, it is more real than you think. 
These girls really aint loyal…
See the post below….

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Exlink Lodge - Nigeria Entertainment, Politics & Celebrity News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.