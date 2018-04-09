 A Man Stabs His Elder Brother To Death In Anambra State - Graphic Photos — Nigeria Today
A Man Stabs His Elder Brother To Death In Anambra State – Graphic Photos

A shocking and tragic incident have befalling the people of lfitedunu in Anambra State as the second son of late Osuofia l of lfitedunu stabbed his elder brother after a scuffle and he died in the process. 
It is unclear what led to the incident and police are yet to comment on the incident. More photos below

