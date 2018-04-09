'A mix of junk and important stuff': how we sorted out our charity data for GDPR - The Guardian — Nigeria Today

‘A mix of junk and important stuff’: how we sorted out our charity data for GDPR – The Guardian
|
The Guardian
|
'A mix of junk and important stuff': how we sorted out our charity data for GDPR
The Guardian
Preparing for the new EU data protection regulation is a huge headache for an organisation like ours. Here's how we tackled it. Philippa Frankl. Director of programmes and learning at the School for Social Entrepreneurs. Mon 9 Apr 2018 02.53 EDT. Share …
