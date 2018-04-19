A Moss Can Naturally Clean Harmful Arsenic From Water - Futurism — Nigeria Today

A Moss Can Naturally Clean Harmful Arsenic From Water – Futurism
|
Futurism
|
A Moss Can Naturally Clean Harmful Arsenic From Water
Futurism
If you happen to be thirsty in the woods, there are a lot of things you can stick in your canteen to help clean up your drinking water. There are chlorine pills and filters (not crystals — never crystals). And now scientists have identified a certain …
Moss capable of removing arsenic from drinking water discovered
An aquatic moss can remove arsenic from water
Moss found to remove arsenic from drinking water
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!