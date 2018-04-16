 A new Mercedes-Benz S-Class EV is in the works to battle the Tesla Model S — Nigeria Today
A new Mercedes-Benz S-Class EV is in the works to battle the Tesla Model S

Posted on Apr 16, 2018 in Business, News, Technology | 0 comments

In the latest move to produce more electric vehicles, Mercedes-Benz reportedly has a new EV in the pipeline with its sights set directly for the Tesla Model S. Dubbed the “EQ S,” it will be based of the new S-Class full-size sedan.

