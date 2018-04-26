A new system could bring life-sized holograms to a meeting near you — Nigeria Today

A new system could bring life-sized holograms to a meeting near you
Researchers recently unveiled the TeleHuman 2, a system designed to bring video conferences to life, enabling people to pick up on the subtle body language that is often essential to communication.
