A new system could bring life-sized holograms to a meeting near you — Nigeria Today

A new system could bring life-sized holograms to a meeting near you

Researchers recently unveiled the TeleHuman 2, a system designed to bring video conferences to life, enabling people to pick up on the subtle body language that is often essential to communication.

The post A new system could bring life-sized holograms to a meeting near you appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

