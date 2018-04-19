A Quick Look At The Best Sidesteps Of Super Rugby 2018 [Video] — Nigeria Today

A Quick Look At The Best Sidesteps Of Super Rugby 2018 [Video]

Call me old-fashioned, but I feel like Super Rugby isn’t quite what it used to be.

Remember the days when everyone played everyone once, and then the best teams would advance to the semi-finals?

Now there are three different conferences, all kinds of permutations, and you can make it to the knockout stages without coming across the competition’s best teams.

One thing Super Rugby still has going for it is some serious sidestep skill, and even though there’s plenty of action to come we thought we would have a quick look at the finest thus far.

According to MenStuff, the video features the likes of Aphiwe Dyantyi, Waisake Naholo, Damian de Allende, Curwin Bosch, Richie Mo’unga and others.

Let’s get stepping:

Good stuff, but I really do miss Cheslin Kolbe and Gio Aplon.

Apparently, so do the Stormers, with the South African conference not looking too flash at the moment:

Thankfully we can always rely on the Jaguares to prop up the table.

[source:menstuff]

