 A Shockingly Small Number of Earth's Population Still Have Access to Unpolluted Air - ScienceAlert — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

A Shockingly Small Number of Earth’s Population Still Have Access to Unpolluted Air – ScienceAlert

Posted on Apr 19, 2018 in World | 0 comments


ScienceAlert

A Shockingly Small Number of Earth's Population Still Have Access to Unpolluted Air
ScienceAlert
You're probably not amongst the lucky few. DAVID NIELD. 19 APR 2018. How's the air in your neighbourhood today? A new State of Global Air report suggests more than 95 percent of the planet's population currently have to breathe polluted air – air
To combat rising air pollution deaths, Modi govt comes up with Rs 637 cr Clean Air planMoneycontrol.com
Air pollution causes nearly seven million deaths a year worldwideThe Talking Democrat
95% world population breathes unsafe air – ResearchBlueprint newspapers Limited (blog)
Brinkwire (press release) –Global Times –Siliconindia.com –MENAFN.COM
all 16 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.