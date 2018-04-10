A stamp-sized piece of this nanofilm can store more data than 200 DVDs — Nigeria Today

A stamp-sized piece of this nanofilm can store more data than 200 DVDs

Researchers in China have developed a nanofilm that is able to store large amounts of data holographically. A single 10-by-10 cm piece could archive more than 1,000 times the data found on a DVD.

The post A stamp-sized piece of this nanofilm can store more data than 200 DVDs appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

