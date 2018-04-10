A stamp-sized piece of this nanofilm can store more data than 200 DVDs — Nigeria Today

A stamp-sized piece of this nanofilm can store more data than 200 DVDs
Researchers in China have developed a nanofilm that is able to store large amounts of data holographically. A single 10-by-10 cm piece could archive more than 1,000 times the data found on a DVD.
