A Step-By-Step Timeline Of The YouTube Shooting — Nigeria Today

A Step-By-Step Timeline Of The YouTube Shooting

It’s kind of scary to think that if the YouTube HQ shooting hadn’t occurred at one of the world’s most recognisable tech companies, it would hardly register as news.

Of course that isn’t the case, and now Nasim Aghdam’s name will go down in infamy.

We profiled the animal rights activist and “vegan bodybuilder” yesterday – it’s safe to say she was a very strange and troubled person – but this time around let’s look at the timeline of how things unfolded.

The shooting itself occurred on Tuesday afternoon Californian time, but with the help of Business Insider we can fill in the gaps.

April 2, 2018: Nasim Aghdam is reported missing from her hometown of San Diego, California. Her father is worried she may be heading for YouTube HQ, and tells police.

April 3, 2018, around 2 a.m.: Police find Aghdam asleep in her car in Mountain View California, speak to her, and let her go.

Officers recognised Aghdam’s plates from the missing person report. They spoke to her but ultimately chose to leave her alone. It is unclear whether they knew about the warning from her father. Mountain View is half an hour’s drive from San Bruno.

12:46 p.m.: San Bruno police receive the first 911 calls from people at YouTube HQ reporting gunshots.

12:48 p.m.: Police arrive and start searching the building.

12:57 p.m.: Word starts to get out. YouTube employee Vadim Lavrusik tweets that he is hiding from the shooter behind a makeshift barricade.

1:10 p.m.: YouTube product manager Todd Sherman tweets that other employees told him the shooter had already shot herself.

1:13 p.m.: 16 minutes after his first tweet, Lavrusik says he is outside and safe.

2:25 p.m.: Local TV news reports that the shooter is dead.

2:37 p.m.: Injuries are confirmed. Police initially say four people have gunshot wounds, this is eventually revised down to three.

2.49 p.m.: President Donald Trump sends his “thoughts and prayers” to those affected.

Ah yes, the old ‘thoughts and prayers’. Copy, paste, tweet.

3:14 p.m.: Surgeons at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital say the three victims are being treated, and range from “critical” to “fair”.

4:34 p.m.: Google CEO Sundar Pichai sent a letter to all Google employees describing the “unimaginable tragedy.”

6:58 p.m.: Media begin to name Nasim Aghdam as the shooter, citing law enforcement sources.

10:26 p.m.: San Bruno police name Nasim Aghdam as the shooter and publish a photograph.

April 4, 2018, 4:07 p.m.: YouTube releases a statement clarifying that Nasim Aghdam accessed the premises through a parking garage, and reached an outdoor courtyard where the violence unfolded. She never made it inside the building, the statement said.



You have to be pretty ballsy to charge into a building where you know someone is wielding a weapon, so props to law enforcement and other first responders for putting it all on the line.

Of course if Trump was there he would have run in himself, even if he didn’t have a weapon, but the man can only do so much.

[source:businsider]

