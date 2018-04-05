 A Warning To Anyone Buying Malawi Cane Furniture And Malawi Chairs — Nigeria Today
A Warning To Anyone Buying Malawi Cane Furniture And Malawi Chairs

Posted on Apr 5, 2018

I own a company called Malawi Cane that sells Malawi Cane Furniture – you can find us at www.malawicane.com (or canefurniturecapetown.co.za). We’ve been operating for a number of years and are now the biggest exporter of the Malawi Chair and Malawi Cane furniture in the world. It’s taken a lot of time and hard work to reach that point.

Unfortunately there are other operators who are trying to steal our good name and IP. Please be aware that malawicanefurniture.co.za (Facebook here) are NOT our operation, even though they have used our name, wording and even some of our photographs on their website and Facebook page.

THIS IS US:

Malawi Chairs

Malawi Cane Furniture

THESE GUYS ARE IMPERSONATING US:

Malawi Chairs

Malawi chairs imposter

A number of our clients have come to us after dealing with these operators, reporting unprofessional business practices and chairs arriving unfumigated and broken. We have filed legal challenges against them and it’s come to nothing. That is why we are publishing this in the public interest.

Be careful when you see ‘better prices’ – very often this is the result of lower overheads, which often impacts the quality of the service and product you’re getting. Malawicane.com has an office on Loop Street, Cape Town, as well as a warehouse in Paarden Eiland with a dedicated quality control team and fumigation pod.

We’ve been exporting to the world for a number of years.

Malawi cane chairs

Malawi Cane chairs

We look forward to serving you with professional service at malawicane.com.

