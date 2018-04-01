A Warning To Anyone Doing Business With Craig Shelley From Bizlink And Ubuntu Capital — Nigeria Today

A Warning To Anyone Doing Business With Craig Shelley From Bizlink And Ubuntu Capital

UPDATE: During our business dealings with Craig Shelley, he asked us to sign-on as advertisers on his platform, which we duly did. Once he saw this article, he threatened defamation and although he had been given endless opportunities to comment over the past 2,5 years we’ve been chasing him for this money (interest free), he felt we had left something out. Let it be known that the sum we owe, less the sum he owes, leaves him with over R40k owed. We have offered a settlement of R40k.

I entered into a contract with Craig Shelley from Bizlink in September 2015. The contract ran until the end of February 2016 for a total of R82 080. Craig Shelley and Bizlink’s first two payments were timeous, but the following four were not.

In fact, they never did get paid. A total of R54 720.

Craig Shelley (LinkedIn / Facebook) is CEO of Bizlink Academy, Bizlink.link and Bizlink Creative. And Crunch Time. And Sales Link. As you’ll see if you click those links, each of those operations have to do with guidance and training in business. Whether it’s growing a business, marketing a business, or selling products, it is clear these operations would/should be run by people who can lead by example. Right?

Wrong.

And what if I told you that Craig Shelley from Bizlink is now launching a financial advisory business, called Ubuntu Capital?

It was Bizlink.link that we were dealing with, which is registered as Just Ask Business Referral Network (Pty) Ltd.

Because the first two payments were made timeously, I was lenient on Craig Shelley and his company (Bizlink), and allowed the outstanding invoices to rollover in good faith. By the time the contract ended I realised R54 720 was owed, and he was not paying.

My lawyer sent through a letter demanding payment, and I sent through an email to Craig Shelley from Bizlink.

Sent March 29, 2016:

He replied the same day:

And I replied again:

The campaign actually did very well in terms of engagement, and we ensured that every last item on the contract had been completed as agreed.

There was zero response to the lawyer’s letter, and no further reply to my emails as above.

I sent through an SMS on August 24, informing Shelley about this article and asking him if he would like to provide a comment. He replied, stating that “we definitely don’t owe you this money” and asking if I “could spell defamation”.

It’s very confusing, given that he already confirmed he would “sort out the amount owing and make good.”

But then, a few text messages later, this…

Needless to say he did not send an agreement and has gone silent again.

Since then he has been served a summons from the court and a default judgement against him has been granted.

The Sheriff went through to his premises to collect movable goods to be auctioned to settle his debt. When the Sheriff arrived, Mr. Shelley said all the goods at the premises were not owned by the company that entered into a contract with my company.

So he went from admitting he owed the money, to saying we didn’t do the work, to promising to pay, to saying he definitely doesn’t owe the money, to offering terms, to vanishing completely.

It’s unfortunate that I’m running out of options and this will probably go to trial. I understand that things get very expensive then, but Craig Shelley will have to pay my costs, and there is zero chance I would lose the case as I have proof of a signed contract, the work being carried out, as well as his various admissions made in writing.

The point of this article is just a warning to anyone out there doing business with Craig Shelley. In my 20 years of business I have never come across anyone conducting themselves like this professionally, and feel it is my duty to warn you.

Whilst all of his business interests are to do with training and carrying our business networking events, he, ironically, does not honour contracts and he does not pay his debts.

NOTE:

This article is beyond newsworthy as it to do with somebody posing as a financial / business advisor, whilst not honouring his own business / financial contracts This article was sent to Craig Shelley a number of times over the last year and he did not submit comment. Besides Bizlink, Craig Shelley he has launched a financial advisory business called Ubuntu Capital.

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

